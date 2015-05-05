Bold and colorful prevail at Met Gala for fashion's big night out

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bold and colorful designs prevailed on the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday, where celebrities showed off their frocks for one of the biggest nights in fashion.

Madonna, Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour were among the big names attending the annual ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which debuts its new exhibition “China Through the Looking Glass”.

The exhibit, which runs from May 7 to Aug. 16, looks at the influence of Chinese art, imagery and culture across the ages on Western fashion.

Some paid tribute to the display. Singer Rihanna wore a long fur-trimmed, embroidered yellow cape by Chinese designer Guo Pei that swept out behind her as she walked up the steps of the Costume Institute gala.

Singer Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Academy Award winning actress Jennifer Lawrence wore a black dress with a floral top while “Sex and the City” actress Sarah Jessica Parker accessorised her one-shoulder black dress with a red-flamed headpiece with long tassels.

Singer Beyonce chose a see-through gem-encrusted figure-hugging gown while Lady Gaga opted for a kimono-style black and white dress with voluminous sleeves and embellished with feathers.

Actresses Li Bingbing, Gong Li and model Liu Wen were among the Chinese celebrities attending the ball.

“I don’t think this is a party, this is all about art,” Liu said. “This year, there is a special focus on Chinese (art) so I feel very special, I just enjoy it.”

“China Through The Looking Glass” features more than 100 dresses, gowns and accessories, showing how Western designers have been influenced by all things Chinese, such as the embroided costumes of Imperial China and Shanghai in the 1920s.