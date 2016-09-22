FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
The grace of Beccaria's nymphs at Milan's second day of fashion
September 22, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

The grace of Beccaria's nymphs at Milan's second day of fashion

Giulia Segreti

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Airy, ethereal and delicate designs filled the catwalk in Luisa Beccaria's show on Thursday as models took the role of water nymphs on the second day of Milan's fashion week.

Models wore long, floating and transparent dresses recalling the water lilies in Monet's canvases with flowers, lace and tulle followed by lightly striped cottons and ornately embroidered coats.

Dandelion flowers and dragonflies decorated the romantic dresses. Pleats and dress trains, as well long and wide sleeves recalled the movement of the water.

The delicate looks, in the colors of light blue, turquoise green, and periwinkle used soft fabrics like denim inspired linen. On the model's feet lace-up flats or square heeled sandals in the same pastel colors, in suede and leather.

For the evening, Beccaria's nymphs transform into bright luminescent fairies wearing short or maxi dresses, tunics with cape-shaped sleeves, some lightened up by small crystal decorations.

"Water changes, it moves and twists various features, just as the Luisa Beccaria woman: that is the femininity ideal of determination and fluidity for a contemporary nymph," reads a note by designer Beccaria and her daughter Lucilla Bonaccorsi.

Milan Fashion Week runs until September 26, with major brands Giorgio Armani, Versace and Dolce & Gabbana still to showcase their spring/summer 2017 designs.

Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
