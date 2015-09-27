FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romance blooms at soft, folk-like Etro spring line
September 27, 2015

Romance blooms at soft, folk-like Etro spring line

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A model presents a creation from the Etro Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN (Reuters) - Romance was in full bloom at Etro’s spring/summer 2016 catwalk show on Friday with the Italian fashion house offering silk floaty dresses, richly embroidered designs and an array of ribbons across creations.

Womenswear creative director Veronica Etro presented plisse and tiered skirts in various lengths, wrap-like tops, long and short frilly dresses as well as bomber jackets, all richly elaborate in printed and embroidered floral patterns.

Ribbons featured heavily in the collection, shown as part of Milan Fashion Week. They were tied at the waist or on skirts and loose sleeves. Models also wore hand-painted ribbon chokers around their necks.

Etro’s collection notes said the designer had drawn upon “the bohemian craft found in the South of France and the exquisite workmanship in antique clothing from Eastern Europe” for the line, called “Nomadic Garden”.

Models carried drawstring pouches or shoulder bags, also embroidered with floral patterns.

The designer used lace and silk for the soft and fluid look. She picked ivory, dusty pinks, mauve, apricot, taupe blue and prune for colors.

A nod to dancing was evident in footwear -- ballerina flats had laces while high flat boots were tied at the front.

Milan Fashion Week runs until Monday.

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
