FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Feathers and nostalgia add glam to Prada spring collection
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
September 22, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Feathers and nostalgia add glam to Prada spring collection

Giulia Segreti

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Retro trenchcoats, feathered cuffs and brightly colored patterns hinting at the 1960s and 70s were among the highlights of Prada's spring/summer women's wear collection in Milan on Thursday.

Silk ensembles, colorful clutch bags and the Italian fashion house's signature handbags added to the mix.

The luxury goods maker, which has been hard hit by the global slump in luxury spending, appeared to be counting on color and a touch of nostalgia to revive its fortunes.

Last month it predicted a return to sales and profit growth next year, helped by improved sales trends in China, and there was plenty of variety in veteran designer Miuccia Prada's collection.

Short black and red hot pants were a throwback to the 60s and 70s along with check long-sleeve tops and coats, while wraparound and pleated skirts, long and short, were completed with colorful feathers that were also used on the cuffs of dresses and blouses.

Footwear was decidedly more practical. Apart from a few chunky heels, models strode the catwalk in flat sandals or kitten heels.

Prada has said it is now trying to turn itself around by putting out more accessible products and slimming down its extensive retail network. Milan fashion week continues until Monday. Karl Lagerfeld's collection for Fendi and creations from Moschino were also on show on Thursday.

Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.