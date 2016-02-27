FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Versace eyes glam urban look for next winter
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
February 27, 2016 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Versace eyes glam urban look for next winter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Models present creations from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2016 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, Italy, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian designer house Versace pictured a bold and energetic urban look for women next fall, presenting strong tailored pieces and plenty of luxurious coats for fashionistas’ wardrobes.

Designer Donatella Versace put zips on outerwear, knit dresses, ribbed tops and boots for her autumn/winter 2016 collection show as part of Milan Fashion Week on Friday night.

Models, which included big catwalk names Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, strutted down the catwalk in belted coats with leather detailing, biker jackets, slim trousers that flared above the ankle and a selection of shirts, including in printed silk.

The designer, who used shades of blue, yellow and coral to color black outfits, also turned to Versace’s baroque pattern on her creations. There was also plenty of icy colors too -- white, pale pink and blue -- in the line.

“Every single piece is wearable, desirable, real,” the designer said in a statement. “It’s about expressing a woman’s strength and her individuality.”

Versace’s dresses had colorful embroidered edges while among the coats, there were also intarsia furs and black sheepskin.

For the evening, Versace put large colorful sequins on dresses. Accessories included bags with fox tails as well as kitten and metallic heels.

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Clelia Oziel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.