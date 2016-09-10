Luxury brand Nicholas K kicked off New York Fashion Week Thursday, bringing its desert inspired style to the city with a display of long caftan style dresses and asymmetrical jackets.

Wearing shades of creams and ivories, models showed a total of 47 looks inspired by the deserts of Wadi Rum for the brand's Spring/Summer 2017 collection.

Christopher Kunz, half of the sibling duo behind the brand told Reuters, "It’s a desert in Jordan and the landscape is very pale, very dusty, very nude, they call it the valley of the moon. So it’s very breath taking.”

The looks followed suit.

Models were draped in soft fabrics and neutral tones of bone, earth, sage and dusk.

"We’re kind of veering away from our traditional black,”Christopher said.

Crop tops were paired with track pants, skirts and shawls, with most of the outfits topped with oversized floppy hats and wrap visors. Large silver cuff bracelets complemented the silver eye makeup worn by their runway models.

The show's attendees would see artisan prints, organic cottons, alpaca and vegetable dyed leathers.

"We're really trying to make a lot of our fabrics more sustainable," Nicholas Kunz said.

The fashion crowd lined the runway, with Miss Universe 2015, Pia Wurtzbach, snagging a front row seat. Photographers knelt in position at the end of the runway with their cameras, as other attendees posted pictures and videos to Snapchat.

Finishing touches included nails painted with a cliff texture and hair pulled tightly back in ultra-high ponytails.

Italian hair stylist Giannandrea Marongiu said he worked closely with Nicholas and Christopher to bring their looks to life.

"I'm trying to execute her vision and bring in more of my take on glamour," said Marongiu, who has also worked with singer Christina Aguilera on the same kind of up-do. "It's not a timid pony," he said with a smile.

(Reporting by Melissa Fares and Alicia Powell in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)