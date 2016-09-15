NEW YORK Veteran fashion designer Ralph Lauren staged his first runway-to-retail show promoting his September collection, an American West-influenced affair that turned heads and stopped traffic on Madison Avenue during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday night.
The runway was built between two of Lauren's flagship stores, spanning an entire city block.
"This location is sort of my part of the city that says 'Ralph Lauren' on all quarters of the corner," Lauren said in a video that was made available to the media.
"So it's very exciting to be back here, I have two beautiful stores of fashion. I have a children's store, and it's a great part of New York."
Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour, actresses Julianne Moore and Jessica Alba and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sat near the glass runway in the front row.
The collection, Lauren said in a statement, was inspired by the "rugged beauty and romance of the American West," and made use of different shades of earth tones and black and white. Many of Lauren's models strutted down the runway wearing leather choker necklaces and cowboy hats.
"It's fun. I think it's energy that I like, a lot of fun things and a lot of beautiful, I think it's beautiful clothes," Lauren said. "And at the same time, it's got an energy that is universal."
Flowy, feminine dresses and sharp-cut pants were paired with classically Western elements including embroidery, Southwestern blanket and beacon patterns, distressed leather and fringed suede.
The collection was immediately made available to consumers through Lauren's online and offline stores and retail partners.
(Reporting by Elly Park in New York; Writing by Melissa Fares; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
