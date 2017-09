NEW YORK - Actresses Katie Holmes, Jennifer Hudson and Debi Mazar had front row seats as designer Zac Posen presented his Fall/Winter 2016 collection at New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

The New York designer paired high-collared jackets with wide-legged trousers that hit mid-calf and featured asymmetrical hemlines on floral print dresses in a collection in a color palette of crimson, jade, grays and blues.

New York Fashion Week, a semi-annual event, runs through Feb. 18.