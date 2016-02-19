FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calvin Klein stresses tailoring for fall 2016
#Lifestyle
February 19, 2016 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Calvin Klein stresses tailoring for fall 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Models present creations during the Calvin Klein Fall/Winter 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK - Calvin Klein added to its spring 2016 “The morning after” narrative with a fall collection entitled “The night before the morning after” as New York Fashion Week: The Shows wrapped up on Thursday.

The American fashion house offered an array of plaid, leather and fur in its designs, which featured trouser suits, coats and dresses in mainly dark colors.

“Tailoring is very important to us,” Calvin Klein’s Francisco Costa said. “So the jackets are really beautifully constructed, really light and really incredible fabrications.”

