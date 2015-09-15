FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Life's a beach at Tommy Hilfiger show
September 15, 2015

Life’s a beach at Tommy Hilfiger show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Designer Tommy Hilfiger opted for an island theme at his New York fashion show on Monday, sending out models in colorful dresses and swimsuits.

Hilfiger said he took inspiration from the relaxed vibe of the Caribbean islands for the spring/summer 2016 line.

 “It’s a bohemian-hippie look that a lot of young women wear when they are vacationing on the islands,” the designer said.

“Prints, hand crochet fabrics and island-type, beachy vibes.”

Hilfiger’s show was part of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, which runs until Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
