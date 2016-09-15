NEW YORK Designer Michael Kors opted for flirty skirts and defined waistlines at his romantic New York Fashion Week show while label Marchesa paid tribute to nature and the colors of the day for its spring/summer 2017 collection.
With singer Rufus Wainwright performing live, Kors sent models down the catwalk in designs that had strong shoulders and whittled waists in a color palette of tangerine, sand, navy and aquamarine.
"I think the world's lacking romance but at the same time my customers want to feel romantic, want to feel feminine, want to feel flirty but want to feel empowered," Kors said.
At Marchesa, designer duo Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig presented an airy, feminine line they said was inspired by "the journey of the day".
Models wore translucent gowns in various shades of pastels. Iridescent lace numbers decorated with light organza soon made way for designs in stronger shades of blue and black representing the night.
"It's really an homage to nature, the idea of looking at sunrise through the day to sunset, reflecting the colors," Chapman said.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Alison Williams)
