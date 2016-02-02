FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baggy and futuristic looks kick off NY men's fashion week
February 2, 2016 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

Baggy and futuristic looks kick off NY men's fashion week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following a successful debut in July, New York hosts its second menswear fashion week, with dozens of established fashion names as well as new designers showcasing their autumn/winter offerings - from slick suits to casual wear.

New York Fashion Week: Men‘s, launched by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, runs until Feb. 4 and features designers such as Tommy Hilfiger, John Varvatos, Michael Kors and Malaysian-born, Brussels-based newcomer, Edmund Ooi.

Ooi was among those kicking off the show on Monday, dressing models in turtle necks, duffel coats and rolled-up jeans for a collection called “Class of 2525”.

“It’s basically a reinterpretation of a schoolboy in the future. So, when I was thinking about schoolboys, they don’t really have uniforms these days but they still kind of have the same kind of clothes, all of them,” he said.

“So, I just took out all their clothes from their wardrobe, like what they’re wearing these days and reinterpreted it for the future.”

Offering a more relaxed look, with T-shirts paired with loose trousers and coats, architect-turned-fashionista Carlos Garciavelez, focused on a more layered and baggy line.

“This collection centers on the idea of a nomad going to the thermal baths in Switzerland,” he said.

“So, it’s the idea of the explorer going to a spa ... of dressing and undressing. So we have a lot of kind of robes that are mixed in and out as outerwear.”

Reporting by Reuters Television in New York; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Louise Ireland

