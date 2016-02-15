Von Furstenberg takes fashionistas to the disco for fall line

Model Jourdan Dunn poses as she presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 Collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Designer Diane von Furstenberg swapped the catwalk for the dance floor to present her fall collection at New York Fashion Week and sought to bridge the gap between runway and retail by offering several creations for sale straight after the show.

The designer, known for her signature wrap dress, turned her New York City headquarters into a party presentation with big name models Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss and Jourdan Dunn dancing in her latest creations.

The collection featured vest tops over blouses and short skirts, colorful silk and satin dresses and jumpsuits, printed long bohemian dresses as well as a gold-sequined wrap gown.

“This collection is called ‘Love Power’ and it’s very much inspired by the fluidity and grace of dancing but the precision of fencing,” von Furstenberg told Reuters.

With clients around the world, several fashion houses are looking to sell their clothing and accessories more quickly to customers who, they say, now want to order items via their mobile phones and not wait months for them in-store.

Designer Diane von Furstenberg (bottom L) is joined by models (L-R) Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge, Alanna Arrington, Kendall Jenner, Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss, Irina Shayk and Elsa Hosk during a presentation for the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 collection at New York Fashion Week February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Earlier this month, Burberry said it would hold February and September shows, featuring menswear and womenswear, and that the clothes will be available to purchase straight after.

“There will be three pieces that are available that people can buy right away,” von Furstenberg, who also heads the Council of Fashion Designers of America, said of her line.

Slideshow (12 Images)

“... I think in the future, the presentation to the trade may be a little more intimate and I think the big show may be more consumer relevant because otherwise with social media and everything else it’s very confusing for the consumer.”

Also unveiling her new line on Sunday was Victoria Beckham, who presented fall looks inspired by corsets. Dresses had bodice-like tops, some slashed on the sides and paired with voluminous skirts.

Models also wore plaid dresses, dark colored knits and checkered coats in black, white, maroon orange and mustard yellow.

New York Fashion Week: The Shows runs until Feb. 18.