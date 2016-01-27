FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armani plays with mauve for haute couture line
January 27, 2016 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Armani plays with mauve for haute couture line

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS - Veteran Italian designer Giorgio Armani paid tribute to the color mauve at his haute couture fashion show in Paris on Tuesday, heavily focusing on lilac shades in a delicate and fluid collection.

The designer, whose creations are worn by royalty, Hollywood stars and sports players, sent models down the catwalk in silk and organza round-collared jackets worn with flouncy shorts, skirts and sometimes transparent trousers with ruffle detailing.

The Armani Prive collection, called “Mauve en Mouvement” (mauve in movement), featured lots of ruffles elsewhere on the 81-year old designer’s creations, as well as sparkling embroidery.

With awards season underway, Armani offered a selection of glamorous gowns -- both slim and voluminous – which were strapless, one-shouldered, beaded or encrusted with crystals

The looks, which also feature dabs of black and blue, were accessorised with short booties and jewelled socks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
