Chanel collection takes off at Paris Fashion week

PARIS (Reuters) - With a giant white rocket in the middle of Grand Palais Hall in Paris, Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld took his A-list audience on an intergalactic journey with a space-inspired collection on the closing day of Paris Fashion Week.

The German designer opted for a mix of a galactic and 1960s-inspired style for the French luxury powerhouse's ready-to-wear show on Tuesday, full of star-studded glitz and glamor.

Models, with beehive-styled long hair or short bobs, headbands and heavy make-up, walked around the rocket in glittery tweed jackets, oversized aviators and knee-high sparkly, metallic boots.

Actress-models Lily-Rose Depp and Cara Delevingne were in attendance along with singer-songwriters Pharell Williams and Lily Allen.

Lagerfeld, 83, has been creative director for Chanel since 1983, and speculation had grown that Tuesday's show would be one of his last.

He ended it by emerging with his godson Husdon Kroenig to launch the white Chanel rocket to the roof of the building in a shower of fake smoke and lights as Elton John's hit song "Rocket Man" played out.