Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel, with a giant replica of the Eiffel tower at the Grand Palais exhibition hall in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Alma Jodorowsky poses during a photocall before the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection show in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Pom Klementieff poses during a photocall before the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection show in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Joana Preiss posses during a photocell before the Chanel Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

PARIS Karl Lagerfeld presented Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday.

Haute couture fashion week is open to an exclusive club of designers who make bespoke collections by hand and includes Chanel, Dior and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Lagerfeld has a history of eye-catching set designs for his runway shows and models have previously weaved through an airport departure lounge, a supermarket and a busy brasserie.

This season it was back to basics with the mock-up tower straddling a catwalk inside the Grand Palais.

Models paraded in demure A-line skirts, hooded coats and wide-legged jumpsuits in classic Chanel tweed.

They were crowned with matching bowler-style hats in keeping with the collection's vintage feel, although their transparent low block heels added a modern twist.

Another of Lagerfeld's labels, Fendi, is set to close the Paris fashion week on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Johnny Cotton; Editing by Richard Lough and Alexander Smith)