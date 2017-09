PARIS - A man-made hill covered in delphiniums in the courtyard of the Louvre was the venue for Dior’s 2016 Spring/Summer collection that featured shorts, pleated and scalloped hems, stripes and feather-light layers.

Singer Rihanna and “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke were among the guests seated in the front-row for the collection by Belgian designer Raf Simons.