FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aalto fetes Finnish midsummer at Paris Fashion Week open
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
September 29, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

Aalto fetes Finnish midsummer at Paris Fashion Week open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A model presents a creation by Finnish designer Tuomas Merikoski as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Aalto in Paris, France, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris kicked off the last leg of the spring/summer 2016 catwalk season on Tuesday with Finnish brand Aalto presenting its “Endless Sun” line, inspired by the Nordic mid-summer.

Finnish-born, Paris-based designer Tuomas Merikoski said he wanted, through the womenswear collection, to recall images of young people gathering with friends in the woods in Finland for traditional midsummer parties and bonfires.

“It is a very specific moment and feeling,” he told Reuters. “There is the summer solstice, so no night time really, and people are very happy to be outside ... after a long winter.”

The brand, whose name in Finnish means “wave”, played with cuts on white dresses and asymmetric beige skirts. Sleeves were slashed at the front midway or all the way down.

Models wore loose tailored suits as well as long dresses over trousers, sometimes with large jumpers on top.

After New York, London and Milan, Paris wraps the fashion calendar for next spring’s womenswear.

The French fashion capital, home to some of the world’s most renowned designer houses, will host nine days of catwalk shows and presentations from brands such as Dior, Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.