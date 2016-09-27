Fashion features tropics and layers at Paris show opening

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris Fashion Week displayed colorful and tropical-inspired creations from Paule Ka and layered printed and patterned looks by Dutch designer Liselore Frowijn as it opened on Tuesday.

Several designers will make their debuts for some of the world's top luxury labels in Paris, which is the final leg of the womenswear spring/summer 2017 catwalk calendar after fashion weeks in New York, London and Milan.

Fashionistas are eagerly awaiting the debut of new Christian Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri, who joined from Italian fashion house Valentino and presents her first line for the French brand on Friday.

Chiuri is the first woman to hold the position of artistic director for women's haute couture, ready-to-wear and accessories in Dior's 70-year history and follows in the footsteps of designers like John Galliano and Raf Simons.

Her longtime design partner Pierpaolo Piccioli will debut as sole creative director at Valentino on Sunday.

A model presents a creation by Dutch designer Liselore Frowijn as part of her Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 27, 2016. Charles Platiau

Among those also showing on Tuesday are Saint Laurent, where Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello presents his first collection as creative director after replacing Hedi Slimane, who successfully introduced rock chic looks for the brand.

Vaccarello, known for asymmetric designs, was previously creative director at Italian fashion house Versace's Versus Versace label. He also has his own fashion brand.

On Wednesday, fashion house Lanvin will unveil the first womenswear collection of designer Bouchra Jarrar, who took the helm after the departure of Alber Elbaz last year.

Jarrar, who has her own brand and joined the prestigious haute couture club of designers in 2013, has previously worked at Balenciaga and Christian Lacroix.

The shows in the French capital, also home to renowned fashion houses like Chanel and Louis Vuitton, run to Oct. 5.