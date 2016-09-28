FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Galliano teams sport with eclectica for Maison Margiela in Paris
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
September 28, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Galliano teams sport with eclectica for Maison Margiela in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Maison Margiela fashion house during Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 28, 2016.Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French fashion house Maison Margiela unveiled colorful and eclectic looks for women next summer in Paris on Wednesday, sending models down the catwalk in quirky, sporty outfits.

Creative director John Galliano presented trench coat dresses worn with scuba diving-style boots, swimsuit-like outfits as well as men's workwear jackets belted at the waist.

One look featured a backpack-style drawstring dress while another had a reworked wetsuit at the waist, with sleeves hanging on the side. Round rubber trimmings adorned several creations.

Galliano accessorised the looks with flat caps and hair bands. Paris Fashion Week runs until Oct. 5.

Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.