Models present creations by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Maison Margiela fashion house during Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS French fashion house Maison Margiela unveiled colorful and eclectic looks for women next summer in Paris on Wednesday, sending models down the catwalk in quirky, sporty outfits.

Creative director John Galliano presented trench coat dresses worn with scuba diving-style boots, swimsuit-like outfits as well as men's workwear jackets belted at the waist.

One look featured a backpack-style drawstring dress while another had a reworked wetsuit at the waist, with sleeves hanging on the side. Round rubber trimmings adorned several creations.

Galliano accessorised the looks with flat caps and hair bands. Paris Fashion Week runs until Oct. 5.

(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)