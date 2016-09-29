Rainbows and birds on the Paris catwalk at Manish Arora show

Models present creations by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - Rainbows, flowers and birds dominated Manish Arora's colorful collection at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, with the Indian designer offering plenty of vibrant prints and intricate embroidery for women next spring.

Models strutted down the catwalk in an array of tops, skirts, trousers and dresses adorned with patterns of fruit, flowers, flamingos, parrots, seahorses and fish.

Some looks were navy-inspired with sailor hats and striped tops. One model wore a neck collar resembling a fried egg.

The looks, which began in pastels and moved on to bold colours, were accessorised with calf-high socks and tie-up platform shoes with a rainbow wedge.

Paris Fashion Week runs until Oct. 5.