McDonald's offers Halloween choco-pumpkin fries in Japan
TOKYO For those who can't get enough of pumpkin-flavored treats during Halloween, McDonald's Japan is offering french fries covered in pumpkin and chocolate sauce.
PARIS Rainbows, flowers and birds dominated Manish Arora's colorful collection at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, with the Indian designer offering plenty of vibrant prints and intricate embroidery for women next spring.
Models strutted down the catwalk in an array of tops, skirts, trousers and dresses adorned with patterns of fruit, flowers, flamingos, parrots, seahorses and fish.
Some looks were navy-inspired with sailor hats and striped tops. One model wore a neck collar resembling a fried egg.
The looks, which began in pastels and moved on to bold colours, were accessorised with calf-high socks and tie-up platform shoes with a rainbow wedge.
Paris Fashion Week runs until Oct. 5.
(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)
TOKYO For those who can't get enough of pumpkin-flavored treats during Halloween, McDonald's Japan is offering french fries covered in pumpkin and chocolate sauce.
Four daredevils have taken the playground swing to new heights by swooping from below two hot air balloons high up in the Austrian skies.
VENICE, Calif. The Mosaic Tile House in Venice stands as a monument to two decades of artistic collaboration between Cheri Pann and husband Gonzalo Duran.