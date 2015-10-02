Hot from the oven: Issey Miyake bakes pleats for next spring

PARIS (Reuters) - Known for its pursuit of new technology to make clothes, fashion label Issey Miyake presented a new take on its staple pleats on Friday with colorful three-dimensional outfits made with fabric baked in the oven -- just like bread.

Speaking backstage at the spring/summer 2016 Paris Fashion Week show, designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae said the fashion house used an innovative process to make folds and pleats: “baked stretch” which gives fabric a new form and softer texture.

“We put glue onto (the) fabric and then we printed the color, then we put this in the oven ... The glue expands like bread,” he said while holding samples of the different stages in making the clothes.

The high temperature makes the glue mold the pleat into the material. The result on the catwalk was wavy pleated tops, knee-length dresses and skirts, cut at the bottom like curves, that softly moved along with the models wearing them.

“We made this material three-dimensional so if the model (is) walking, it is (a) jumping dress ... People can see movement,” Miyamae added.

In another look, the fashion house, founded by Japanese designer Issey Miyake in the 1970s, presented colorful block jackets, pencil skirts, dresses and handbags adorned with fringes.

The inspiring tropical fauna theme was evident in the line’s color palette - coral, aquamarine, orange, dark pink and yellow. The line itself was called “Botanical Delights”.

Paris Fashion Week runs until Oct. 7.