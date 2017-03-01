Leather and velvet take center stage at Saint Laurent Paris show

(Reuters) - Scantily-clad models in tight leather mini-dresses opened Saint Laurent Paris' Autumn/Winter runway show on Tuesday, the second ready-to-wear collection from the label's new creative director, Anthony Vaccarello.

The luxury label kicked off Paris's Autumn/Winter 2017/18 fashion week with a show held in a half-built Parisian apartment block courtyard, surrounded by dust and scaffolding.

For his take on winter wear at the historic French fashion house, Vaccarello offered a varied spectacle for his star-studded audience, which included Catherine Deneuve, Kate Moss, Eva Herzigova and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Models were draped in dresses and oversized coats in an array of brown and black leather, metallics, velvet and fur, tailored jackets and shimmering party-ready outfits, keeping with the label's reputation for sleek, sexy and edgy designs.

The show was also attentively watched by Pierre Berge, the co-founder of the label and long-term partner of late designer Yves Saint Laurent.

Founded in 1961, Yves Saint Laurent, owned by French luxury and sports brand group Kering, is considered one of the world's most prominent and iconic fashion houses. It is known for revolutionizing women's fashion with items such as its tuxedo jackets.

Vaccarello took over the reins of Saint Laurent from Hedi Slimane last year.