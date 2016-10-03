'Rykiel forever': Parisian label remembers late designer

(Reuters) - The late designer Sonia Rykiel was front and center at the runway show for her eponymous label on Monday at Paris Fashion Week, as red-haired models wearing black jumpers with letters spelling the slogan 'Rykiel Forever' kicked off the show.

The models wearing the Sonia Rykiel Spring/Summer 2017 collection, paid homage to the late designer with their long, flame-colored coiffures.

The collection, designed by the label's artistic director Julie de Libran, included many Rykiel staples, from billowing dresses, wide-legged trousers and oversized hats with platform heels to her striped knitwear once sported by Brigitte Bardot and Audrey Hepburn.

Rykiel died in August at the age of 86 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.