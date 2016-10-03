FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
'Rykiel forever': Parisian label remembers late designer
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
October 3, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

'Rykiel forever': Parisian label remembers late designer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The late designer Sonia Rykiel was front and center at the runway show for her eponymous label on Monday at Paris Fashion Week, as red-haired models wearing black jumpers with letters spelling the slogan 'Rykiel Forever' kicked off the show.

The models wearing the Sonia Rykiel Spring/Summer 2017 collection, paid homage to the late designer with their long, flame-colored coiffures.

The collection, designed by the label's artistic director Julie de Libran, included many Rykiel staples, from billowing dresses, wide-legged trousers and oversized hats with platform heels to her striped knitwear once sported by Brigitte Bardot and Audrey Hepburn.

Rykiel died in August at the age of 86 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Reporting by Reuters TV in Paris; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.