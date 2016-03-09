FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valentino takes fashionistas to the ballet at Paris show
March 9, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Valentino takes fashionistas to the ballet at Paris show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli appear at the end of their Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS - Italian fashion house Valentino nodded to the ballet at its Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, presenting plenty of flowing, pale pink dresses for women’s wardrobes next winter.

Shunning the bright lights and loud music usually used at catwalk shows, Valentino set the mood for its Autumn/Winter 2016/2017 ready-to-wear collection with dim lighting and a live piano performance.

The show began with dark tones -- coats and long tulle skirts. The colors then became lighter with pale pink dresses which came with long sleeves, high necks, ruffled chiffon decoration, colorful patterned prints and shiny sequins.

Models, whose hair was styled into simple buns, also wore plisse skirts, luxury furry boleros and velvet creations.

Designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli also presented a mix of heels and flats.

