Bold, colourful prints kick off Paris Fashion Week

A model presents a creation by designer Samuel Drira as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Nehera in Paris, France, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - After fashion weeks in New York, London and Milan, Paris stepped onto the seasonal catwalk on Tuesday, with Dutch designer Liselore Frowijn among the first to present her fall collection in the French capital.

Paris, home to world-renowned luxury brands such as Chanel, Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton, hosts nine days of catwalk shows and presentations where designers will unveil their womenswear creations for autumn/winter 2016/2017.

With the late Niki de Saint Phalle as muse, Frowijn paid homage to female artists and “strong women” in her “Let’s Hear It For The Lions” collection of bold, colourful outfits.

Bright, colourful harlequin-like prints decorated coats, bomber jackets, wide-legged trousers, dresses and skirts in light fabrics. Some robes, poncho-like tops and skirts had additional layers, cut out with holes throughout to look like polka dots.

Models also wore zebra print-like jackets and dresses.

“They’re very naively done in a bold way with primary colours, bold shapes, round volumes, polka dots,” the 24-year old designer told Reuters.

“It’s a very optimistic way of creating and I wanted to catch this energy that I got from her (Saint Phalle‘s) work in the collection.”

The looks were accessorised with chunky jeweler consisting of round wooden necklaces and large green foam-like knotted earrings and choker necklaces.

Paris Fashion Week runs until March 9.