Hollywood stars stud Saint Laurent's awards-season LA show

Lady Gaga poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - French design house Saint Laurent drew A-list celebrities to its catwalk fixture in Los Angeles on Wednesday, presenting its autumn 2016 creations just as the city hosts major film and music award ceremonies.

Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Hollywood stars Sylvester Stallone and Jane Fonda sat in the front row as creative director Hedi Slimane unveiled Saint Laurent’s fall 2016 menswear and part of its womenswear in a show the luxury label called “a tribute to the strong music scene in Los Angeles”.

Stella McCartney, who like Saint Laurent unveils her main collections in Paris, presented her pre-fall line last month in Los Angeles, where the fashion spotlight centers on who is wearing what on the red carpets rolled out during awards season.

Other brands to showcase collections there last year included Tom Ford and Burberry.

Wednesday’s Saint Laurent show, which also drew big music names such as Sam Smith and Lenny Kravitz, comes just a few days before this year’s Grammy Awards. With the Golden Globe Awards just gone, the season ends with the Oscars on Feb. 28.

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

In a nod to the 1970s and 1980s, the men strutted down the catwalk in slim suits, fringed or studded leather jackets - some waist-length, fedora hats, caps and gold shoes.

Slideshow (20 Images)

The women showed off heavily embroidered designs - sequined or crystal encrusted - as well as velvet or metallic-like fabrics. From tiger-print coats to leopard-patterned tops and dresses, animal prints featured heavily on the clothes, some of which also had furry collars and cuffs.

For women, trousers were wide-legged and calf-length, culotte-like, while dresses were synched at the waist with big belts.

While heavy in metallics, Slimane’s color palette also included royal red, black, dabs of white and moss green.

Saint Laurent has said the second part of its fall 2016 womenswear will be presented at Paris Fashion Week next month.