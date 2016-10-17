Japanese rocker's modern kimonos kick off fashion week in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese rock star and fashion designer Yoshiki kicked off the week-long Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo on Monday, taking to the stage to perform music as models strutted by on the runway in his futuristic kimono creations.

Yoshiki, co-founder and drummer of rock band X Japan, played the piano and drums during the show for his brand Yoshikimono, which presented kimonos in metallic colors and leather in a modern twist to the traditional garment.

Models also wore printed strapless dresses and see-through plastic tops.

"The entire kimono industry has been in crisis," Yoshiki, whose family ran a kimono shop, said. "Despite pros and cons (to) my approach, I think Yoshikimono is meaningful in terms of awakening interest (in kimonos)."

Other labels showcasing their spring/summer 2017 collections included ACUOD BY CHANU, with designer Chanwoo Lee unveiling black and white layered outfits, accessorized with face masks.

Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo runs until Sunday.