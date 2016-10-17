FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japanese rocker's modern kimonos kick off fashion week in Tokyo
October 17, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 10 months ago

Japanese rocker's modern kimonos kick off fashion week in Tokyo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese rock star and fashion designer Yoshiki kicked off the week-long Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo on Monday, taking to the stage to perform music as models strutted by on the runway in his futuristic kimono creations.

Yoshiki, co-founder and drummer of rock band X Japan, played the piano and drums during the show for his brand Yoshikimono, which presented kimonos in metallic colors and leather in a modern twist to the traditional garment.

Models also wore printed strapless dresses and see-through plastic tops.

"The entire kimono industry has been in crisis," Yoshiki, whose family ran a kimono shop, said. "Despite pros and cons (to) my approach, I think Yoshikimono is meaningful in terms of awakening interest (in kimonos)."

Other labels showcasing their spring/summer 2017 collections included ACUOD BY CHANU, with designer Chanwoo Lee unveiling black and white layered outfits, accessorized with face masks.

Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo runs until Sunday.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Adela Suliman; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
