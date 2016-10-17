A model presents a creation by designer Yoshiki, leader of Japan's band 'X Japan,' from his Spring/Summer 2017 collection for his brand YOSHIKIMONO during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese rock star and fashion designer Yoshiki kicked off the week-long Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo on Monday, taking to the stage to perform music as models strutted by on the runway in his futuristic kimono creations.

Yoshiki, co-founder and drummer of rock band X Japan, played the piano and drums during the show for his brand Yoshikimono, which presented kimonos in metallic colors and leather in a modern twist to the traditional garment.

Models also wore printed strapless dresses and see-through plastic tops.

"The entire kimono industry has been in crisis," Yoshiki, whose family ran a kimono shop, said. "Despite pros and cons (to) my approach, I think Yoshikimono is meaningful in terms of awakening interest (in kimonos)."

Other labels showcasing their spring/summer 2017 collections included ACUOD BY CHANU, with designer Chanwoo Lee unveiling black and white layered outfits, accessorized with face masks.

Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo runs until Sunday.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Adela Suliman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)