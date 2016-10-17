Ben Affleck's 'The Accountant' dominates with $24.7 million
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Underlining Ben Affleck's star power, "The Accountant" dominated moviegoing with a solid $24.7 million opening weekend at 3,222 North American sites.
TOKYO Japanese rock star and fashion designer Yoshiki kicked off the week-long Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo on Monday, taking to the stage to perform music as models strutted by on the runway in his futuristic kimono creations.
Yoshiki, co-founder and drummer of rock band X Japan, played the piano and drums during the show for his brand Yoshikimono, which presented kimonos in metallic colors and leather in a modern twist to the traditional garment.
Models also wore printed strapless dresses and see-through plastic tops.
"The entire kimono industry has been in crisis," Yoshiki, whose family ran a kimono shop, said. "Despite pros and cons (to) my approach, I think Yoshikimono is meaningful in terms of awakening interest (in kimonos)."
Other labels showcasing their spring/summer 2017 collections included ACUOD BY CHANU, with designer Chanwoo Lee unveiling black and white layered outfits, accessorized with face masks.
Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo runs until Sunday.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Adela Suliman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Underlining Ben Affleck's star power, "The Accountant" dominated moviegoing with a solid $24.7 million opening weekend at 3,222 North American sites.
NEW YORK Natalie Portman is drumming up Oscar buzz in her latest role as the iconic Jacqueline Kennedy in the new movie "Jackie" which was shown as part of the New York Film Festival this week.
HONG KONG British actor Benedict Cumberbatch said at the world premiere of his new film "Doctor Strange" he relished playing his first role as a superhero.