Raf Simons debuts Calvin Klein collection at New York Fashion Week
The runway debut of the first collection by Calvin Klein's new chief creative officer, Raf Simons, was the talk of the town on Friday, the second day of New York Fashion Week.
LOS ANGELES American designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid presented their latest collaboration - "TOMMYxGIGI" - at a show on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
The famous promenade was overtaken by 'Tommyworld' - a temporary theme park with roller skaters, skate boarders, acoustic musicians and fire-breathing performers.
The show reflected Hilfiger's move to a runway-style format similar to Victoria's Secret. It also allows consumers to buy items from the collection immediately rather than wait several months, Hilfiger said.
"It's listening to the consumer and the consumer wants immediate gratification. They want to buy now, wear now," he said before the show.
The idea to move the show from New York to Los Angeles was inspired by Hadid, a California native.
"This particular collection is inspired by southern California and Gigi Hadid, who collaborated with me, is a southern Californian girl who has that sense of style and that sporty, outdoorsy, cool, casual attitude," Hilfiger said.
The show itself, which was attended by pop star Lady Gaga, saw many of the red, white, black and blues expected from Hilfiger's brand but also included patchwork designs seen as Hadid's contribution to the collection.
(Reporting by Reuters Television, editing by Darren Schuettler)
