Fast Retailing tumbles to five-month low after cutting guidance
April 11, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Fast Retailing tumbles to five-month low after cutting guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Uniqlo store logo is pictured on the side of the 5th Ave Flagship store in the Manhattan borough of New York February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Fast retailing Co Ltd (9983.T) tumbled 6.5 percent to a five-month low of 34,340 yen on Friday morning after the operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain cut its full-year operating profit forecast by 6.7 percent.

The biggest fashion retailer in Asia blamed the change in guidance on below-expectations sales of its Uniqlo brand in Japan.

The stock was the most-traded on the main board and the biggest contributor to a drop in the benchmark Nikkei average .N225, which was down 2.8 percent.

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
