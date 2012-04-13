FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Fast Retailing jumps 4 percent after it sees record full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Fast Retailing Co Ltd (9983.T) gained more than 4 percent in heavy morning trade on Friday after it said it expects a record full-year profit due to strong sales at its Uniqlo clothing chain in Japan.

Fast Retailing, Asia’s top apparel retailer, jumped 4.8 percent to 18,310 yen.

It was the second most actively traded stock by turnover on the main board.

The company on Thursday lifted its operating profit forecast to 138 billion yen ($1.70 billion) from 130.5 billion yen for the fiscal year ending in August, due to increased winter clothing sales in Japan in the second quarter amid unseasonably cold weather.

Reporting By Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann

