June 2, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Fastjet says expects to remain cash flow negative in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fastjet Plc said on Thursday it expected to report a trading loss and remain cash flow negative in 2016 as business in Tanzania remained weak.

The African budget airline said load factor in Tanzania for 2015 was down 6.6 percentage points to 66.7 percent and revenues were impacted by a weakening Tanzanian economy and political uncertainty in the country.

Fastjet, which announced the departure of Chief Executive Ed Winter in March, said it was in the advanced stage for recruitment of a new CEO.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
