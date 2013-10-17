FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Fastweb founder acquitted of tax fraud
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 17, 2013 / 9:07 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Fastweb founder acquitted of tax fraud

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME/MILAN (Reuters) - The founder of Italy’s second-biggest telecoms company, Fastweb, was acquitted on Thursday of tax fraud related to a money-laundering scandal.

Silvio Scaglia was arrested in 2010 for suspected tax evasion related to the case in which more than 2 billion euros ($2.73 billion) were allegedly laundered through fake international phone service purchases and sales.

Prosecutors had sought 56 people in connection with the case. Fastweb and Telecom Italia unit Sparkle were drawn into the scandal and denied wrongdoing.

Ex-Telecom Italia director Stefano Mazzitelli was also acquitted of tax fraud on Thursday along with five others. Businessman Gennaro Mokbel was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

“It is an important moment because it has been nearly four years of a very tough battle,” Scaglia told Reuters. “I was acquitted but all managers of Fastweb and Telecom Italia were acquitted as well.”

Scaglia, one of Italy’s richest men, was released in February 2011 pending the outcome of his trial.

($1 = 0.7319 euros)

Reporting by Paolo Biondi and Isla Binnie; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.