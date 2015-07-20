France's Faurecia explores sale of bumpers business: Bloomberg

The sign of French maker of car interiors Faurecia is pictured on the company's showcase on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - France’s Faurecia SA (EPED.PA) is set to explore a sale of its bumpers business, which may be worth about $450 million, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.

The car parts maker is in talks with private-equity firms and automotive suppliers to measure interest, Bloomberg said.

The company, majority owned by PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA), has also hired Citigroup Inc (C.N) to work on a potential dispute, Bloomberg reported on its website.

Faurecia, which has been considering a sale for about quite some time, may work to find to a buyer ready to pay a sufficient price or may decide against a sale, Bloomberg said.

The company, which tried to sell its front-end modules unit for more than a year, recently dropped plans of the sale.

Faurecia, PSA Peugeot Citroen and Citigroup could not be reached immediately for comment outside regular business hours.