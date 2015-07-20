FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Faurecia explores sale of bumpers business: Bloomberg
July 20, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

France's Faurecia explores sale of bumpers business: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sign of French maker of car interiors Faurecia is pictured on the company's showcase on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - France’s Faurecia SA (EPED.PA) is set to explore a sale of its bumpers business, which may be worth about $450 million, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.

The car parts maker is in talks with private-equity firms and automotive suppliers to measure interest, Bloomberg said.

The company, majority owned by PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA), has also hired Citigroup Inc (C.N) to work on a potential dispute, Bloomberg reported on its website.

Faurecia, which has been considering a sale for about quite some time, may work to find to a buyer ready to pay a sufficient price or may decide against a sale, Bloomberg said.

The company, which tried to sell its front-end modules unit for more than a year, recently dropped plans of the sale.

Faurecia, PSA Peugeot Citroen and Citigroup could not be reached immediately for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore and Gilles Guillaume in France; Editing by Richard Chang

