Europe offsets U.S. setbacks for auto parts supplier Faurecia

PARIS (Reuters) - French auto parts supplier Faurecia (EPED.PA) posted first-quarter sales up 3.4 percent as a recovery in European demand more than made up for lost business in North America.

Global revenue advanced to 4.52 billion euros ($6.24 billion) in the first three months of the year from 4.37 billion last year, Faurecia said on Thursday.

Faurecia, 51.7 percent-owned by carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA), is among suppliers that stand to benefit from a fragile auto market recovery in Europe, where quarterly registrations rose 8.1 percent amid cut-throat price competition.

Product sales rose 9.1 percent to 2.05 billion euros in Europe but tumbled 13.6 percent to 833 million in North America, the company’s second-biggest market.

Faurecia, which makes dashboards, door panels and exhausts for customers including Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), blamed the North American sales slide on the phaseing out of several older car models.

U.S. sales “will continue to be weak before a progressive recovery” in the latter half of the year, Faurecia said.

The company also lost a contract to supply seats for BMW’s (BMWG.DE) X5 sport utility vehicle when an updated model went into U.S. production. Sales of interior parts also fell 10.7 percent in North America.

A weakening of emerging-market currencies against the euro also sapped revenue by 3.1 percent, Faurecia said, but that did not prevent Asian sales advancing 18.6 percent on a reported basis to 441 million euros.

The French supplier reiterated its pledge to deliver positive net cash flow in 2014 while increasing sales by 2-4 percent and the operating margin by 0.2-0.5 points on last year’s 3 percent of revenue. ($1 = 0.7243 Euros)