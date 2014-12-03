China's FAW recalls 15,798 cars due to airbag defect

BEIJING (Reuters) - FAW Car Co., a branch of state-owned FAW Group, will recall 15,798 cars due to an airbag defect, China’s quality watchdog said on Wednesday.

The company will recall Besturn B50 car models manufactured between Feb. 9 and June 30 this year, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) said in a statement on its website.

The watchdog said there were concerns the airbag control units in the affected vehicles were not functioning properly.

It said in extreme cases, there was a possibility “that the airbags may explode by themselves”.

A spokeswoman for FAW did not answer calls to her phone for comment.

FAW Car Co. Ltd operates a joint venture partnership with Japan’s Mazda Motor Corp. in China. In July, China’s quality watchdog said it was recalling 42,732 Mazda 6 sedans due to an airbag problem.

The airbags were supplied by Takata Corp., the company at the heart of massive recalls globally involving Japanese, U.S. and European automakers.