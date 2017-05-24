Future Bright Mining to set up commodity trading desk

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed Chinese marble miner Future Bright Mining Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it was setting up a commodity trading business to diversify into metal ores and tap a market with "significant growth potential."

"The directors expect that the new trading business will contribute positively to the group's overall results for the financial year ... and the commodities trading business will become one of the principal businesses," Future Bright Mining said in a statement to the exchange.

Chinese players are entering into the sector traditionally dominated by Swiss merchants, as the country transitions from mostly being a buyer to an importer and exporter, tapping opportunities from China's regional Belt and Road development.

Still, trading houses are facing a competitive market and rising costs, especially those funded by China, after the country raised short-term interest rates and tightened regulation.

A rally in prices of metals such as copper and zinc late last year that alleviated some balance sheet pressure on traders and miners, has also spluttered out.