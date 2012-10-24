FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI veteran named to head New York division
#U.S.
October 24, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

FBI veteran named to head New York division

Basil Katz

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - George Venizelos, a 21-year veteran of the FBI, has been named the new head of the agency’s New York field office, the largest outside of Washington, according to an internal email obtained by Reuters.

Venizelos has headed the FBI’s Philadelphia division since 2010, according to the email written by Acting Assistant Director in Charge Mary Galligan. No official start date has been set, the email said.

FBI spokesmen declined to comment. Venizelos could not immediately be reached.

As head of the largest FBI field office in the country, Venizelos will be a central player in the bureau’s anti-terrorism efforts. He also will work closely with the New York Police Department, the largest municipal police force in the country.

Venizelos has held senior FBI postings in New York and at the bureau’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. In 2003, he headed the FBI New York’s counterterrorism division.

Reporting By Basil Katz; Editing by Martha Graybow and Stacey Joyce

