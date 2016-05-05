FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler says self-driving car deal with Google not exclusive
#Technology News
May 5, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Fiat Chrysler says self-driving car deal with Google not exclusive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne poses for photographers next to the new Cinquecento Fiat car during a photocall in Turin July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - A newly-struck deal between Alphabet Inc’s Google and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) for a fleet of 100 self-driving cars is not exclusive, Fiat’s Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday.

Speaking in Rome, Marchionne said that, under the agreement, the two companies could talk to other players, but it’s not clear whether the technology developed under the FCA-Google project would be shared with other manufacturers.

The deal, announced earlier this week, marked the first time that a Silicon Valley firm has teamed up with a traditional carmaker to develop an autonomous vehicle.

Marchionne also said that FCA had no more contacts with U.S. rival General Motors since his merger proposal was rebuffed.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
