FCA US recalls SUVs over suspension component
June 28, 2015 / 7:08 PM / 2 years ago

FCA US recalls SUVs over suspension component

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is introduced at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger

NEW YORK (Reuters) - FCA US LLC, formerly Chrysler Group LLC, said on Sunday it was recalling a small number of new Chrysler sport utility vehicles that may have been equipped with improperly heat-treated suspension components.

FCA said it had advised around 65 U.S. owners of new Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs to stop driving their vehicles, and that around 7,690 additional vehicles were also subject to recall, but most of those were not yet in service.

The company said the problem could lead to component breakage, rear-end instability and/or reduced braking power.

Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

