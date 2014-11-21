FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. court stays FCC order to disclose TV programing contracts
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
November 21, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. court stays FCC order to disclose TV programing contracts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court has stayed the Federal Communications Commission’s order requiring broadcast and cable companies to disclose programing contracts.

The FCC had asked media companies to disclose their contracts with pay-TV providers as it reviewed AT&T Inc’s acquisition of DirecTV and Comcast Corp’s merger with Time Warner Cable Inc.

Media companies including Time Warner, Walt Disney Co and CBS Corp had approached the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, saying the FCC’s order would cause “irreparable harm” to their business.

The court said the merger proceedings and the FCC review can continue as the regulator has access to all the materials.

“The stay order deals with a procedural matter that has never had anything to do with the substance of our transaction,” Comcast Vice President of Government Communications, Sena Fitzmaurice, said.

As the court stated, the Commission can continue its review of the transactions while the stay is in effect, Fitzmaurice said.

The case is In Re: Emergency Motion For Stay Pending Judicial Review, U.S. Court Of Appeals For The District Of Columbia Circuit, No. USCA Case #14-1242

Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore and Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.