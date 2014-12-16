FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bill Gates fully subscribes to FCC rights issue: source
#Deals
December 16, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Bill Gates fully subscribes to FCC rights issue: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bill Gates answers questions after giving a lecture on international aid to parliamentarians and guests in the Robing Room of the House of Lords in the Palace of Westminster, London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Ireland/Pool

MADRID (Reuters) - U.S billionaire Bill Gates has fully subscribed to the share-buying rights on his 6 percent stake in Spanish builder and services group FCC as part of the company’s rights issue, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Shareholders approved in November the 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) capital raising operation which will raise funds for the company to pay down high-interest bearing debt and cut costs.

($1 = 0.7965 euros)

Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
