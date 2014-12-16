Bill Gates fully subscribes to FCC rights issue: source

Bill Gates answers questions after giving a lecture on international aid to parliamentarians and guests in the Robing Room of the House of Lords in the Palace of Westminster, London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Ireland/Pool

MADRID (Reuters) - U.S billionaire Bill Gates has fully subscribed to the share-buying rights on his 6 percent stake in Spanish builder and services group FCC as part of the company’s rights issue, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Shareholders approved in November the 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) capital raising operation which will raise funds for the company to pay down high-interest bearing debt and cut costs.

($1 = 0.7965 euros)