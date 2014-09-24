George Soros will not increase stake in Spanish builder FCC: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Billionaire George Soros will not raise his stake in Spanish building and services company FCC when the company implements a planned share sale, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Soros Fund Management LLC plans to hold its stake at about 4 percent in FCC, Bloomberg said.

Reuters could not immediately reach FCC and Soros for comment.

FCC, which has suffered during Spain’s economic malaise, wants to launch a rights issue to pay off 1.35 billion euros ($1.73 billion) of an expensive debt restructuring program agreed in April.