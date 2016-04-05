FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican tycoon Slim in control of Spain's FCC before takeover
April 5, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

Mexican tycoon Slim in control of Spain's FCC before takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim gestures during a conference at the Seminar "Mexico Siglo XXI" (Mexico XXI Century) organized by Telmex foundation, in Mexico City September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MADRID (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim already has majority control of Spanish building and infrastructure company FCC (FCC.MC) before a full takeover bid is formalized, Spain’s stock market regulator said on Tuesday.

The regulator attributed 53 percent of voting rights to Slim’s holding company Inversora Carso GCARSPA1.MX, which in March increased its stake in FCC above a 30 percent legal threshold that required it to launch an offer.

In a statement, the regulator said because Slim had lent money to FCC’s second-biggest shareholder Esther Koplowitz, who owns 22.5 percent of the shares, he had control of her voting rights.

Slim is now waiting for the regulator to authorize the takeover, whose offer price of 7.6 euros represented a 15 premium to FCC’s share price at the time.

Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Greg Mahlich

