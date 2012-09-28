FCC kicks off auction process for broadcast spectrum

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it is ready to go ahead with the next stage of an auction of broadcast spectrum that would be converted for use by mobile broadband services.

After receiving congressional approval in February to run an auction to compensate broadcasters for their spectrum, the FCC voted on Friday to set up rules for the bidding and said it would seek public comment on its plans.

The auction would give wireless service providers the opportunity to buy new spectrum to help cope with booming demand for data services from devices such as smartphones and tablet computers.

The top U.S. wireless providers Verizon Wireless, AT&T Inc, Sprint Nextel Corp and T-Mobile USA have all said there is a huge need for more wireless airwaves.

The FCC said it would look for input from interested parties such as the operators and broadcasters on how the auction should be designed and what restrictions would apply.

The FCC plans to start by taking bids from broadcasters willing to give up spectrum rights in exchange for payments in a process it called a reverse auction. Then it will repackage the spectrum into bands to be sold in an auction for mobile service providers.