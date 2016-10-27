Russia's Putin says cyber attacks are unacceptable
KRASNAYA POLYANA Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that cyber attacks or other types of interference in other countries' internal affairs were intolerable.
WASHINGTON U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Thursday declined to say if he thinks the commission will review AT&T's proposed $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner Inc.
At a press conference, Wheeler called questions hypothetical, since nothing has been filed. Some analysts have suggested that since Time Warner only holds one broadcast license and some satellite licenses that the transaction could avoid a full-scale review by the FCC.
"We ought to see how things develop," Wheeler said, declining to say whether the FCC could still have a role if no licenses are transferred. AT&T has said the Justice Department will review the deal and that the FCC could review it.
Apple Inc is expected to unveil a revamped MacBook Pro on Thursday with a fingerprint reader and faster ports, returning to the product line it build the company on after updating smartphones with the iPhone 7.
Tesla Motors Inc's shares rose more than 5 percent in early trading on Thursday as investors welcomed the electric car maker's first quarterly profit in more than three years and its reassurance that the Model 3 sedan would not need new capital.