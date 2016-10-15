Formosa Chemicals workers protest amid regulatory battle between company, local government

TAIPEI (Reuters) - About 5,000 Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corp workers, their families and supporters staged a protest on Saturday, demanding the Changhua county government allow FCF's factory in the area to resume production.

TV footage showed the supporters of FCF - a major unit of the Formosa Plastics Group - holding signs with slogans such as "Renew the permits immediately" and "Resume production immediately" in front of the county government building, which was guarded by hundreds of police.

The demonstration is the latest development in an ongoing battle between FCF and the county government.

The chemical and fiber company said this week it had filed a petition with the central government after a meeting with the county failed to result in the renewal of permits for its cogeneration equipment. The plant has been shut down indefinitely.

"Our company has filed the petition. We want to put more pressure on the county government," Liu Shing-hwa, a representative of the protesters, told Reuters by phone.

FCF has said it will continue to pay the workers while the plant is shut down, but that is not enough, according to Liu.

"What we want most now is for the plant to be allowed to resume production as soon as possible," Liu said.

FCF has applied to renew its licenses for the power plant equipment, but the county has said the company has to apply for a new permit because the amount of coal and steam used during the manufacturing process has changed over the decades since the permits were originally issued.

"We urge the company do so as soon as possible ... to protect the interests of the workers," a county government official said.

The plant mainly makes synthetic textile materials such as rayon staple and nylon fibers. The shutdown has affected about 1,000 workers and their families.